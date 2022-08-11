Upcoming Bajaj and Triumph Motorcycles would Rival Against New Enfield Bikes under 350cc Segment

Royal Enfield would see competing with the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj Auto. The Bajaj Auto has joined hands with UK based company, Triumph Motorcycle, so that they can develop a new model, which compete in the 350cc segment in India. The motorcycle, which is under development, has been spotted testing in UK recently. The name of the model has still not been finalized yet. It is expected to make its debut in Indian markets this year, possibly ahead of the upcoming festive season.



Both the upcoming bikes would receive round headlamps having round fuel tank. The new motorcycles are expected to be based on tubular steel frame, similar the new Pulsar 250. The spy shots taken reveal that, the new Bajaj-triumph motor cycle would get USD front forks, rear monshock, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The Roadster model would get single seat design, while the scrambler model would more likely receive spilt seat set-up.

The new motorcycles are more likely to receive single-cylinder engine. The spotted model also features a bigger radiator. This suggests its engine would get a liquid-cooled 4 valve DOHC unit. Apart from this, the Scrambler, it has got twin exhaust unit.

As per the reports, we find the upcoming Bajaj as well as Triumph motorcycles would be manufactured at the Indian two-wheeler maker's facility in India and exported to other nations from here. One can expect the price of the Bajaj-Triumph motor cycle to be around Rs. 2 lakhs.

When launched, the new Bajaj Triumph motorcycle would take on Royal Enfield. Honda Motorcycle as well as Scooter India, Yezdi and KTM are among the other players in the 300cc segment.