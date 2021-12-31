Upcoming Cars in the Month of January 2022

Upcoming Cars in January 2022: The world has been witnessing global Corona Pandemic, last 2 years, the automotive market in India is almost ready for a smorgasbord for more efficient as well as more environmentally friendly vehicles. Below, you can find the list of new cars which would be launched in India, in the 1st month of 2022.

S./no Car Model Expected price Expected launch date 1 Audi Q7 Rs. 80 lakh* Jan 10,2022 2 Skoda Kodiaq 2022 Rs. 33.00 Lakh* 14-Jan-22 3 BMW X3 2022 Rs. 59.00 Lakh* 15-Jan-22 4 Kia Carens Rs. 15.00 Lakh* 15-Jan-22 5 Lexus NX 2022 Rs. 60.00 Lakh* 15-Jan-22 6 Toyota Hilux Rs.20 lakh* 15-Jan-22 7 Volvo XC40 Recharge Rs.60 lakh* 15-Jan-22



