Upcoming Cars in the month of May 2021

Upcoming Cars in May 2021: In the previous month, there was a quite disruption with regards to launches because of Coronavirus-induced restrictions in the nation. Hence, this month, we would witness a few new car launches that were about to debut last month.



New Skoda Octavia

Unveiled back in the year, 2019, in the month of November, the fourth generation Skoda Octavia was due to be launched at the end of April 2021. However, due to 2nd wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the nation has resulted in a delay.

The next-gen Skoda Octavia would source power from its 2.0 litre, TSI petrol engine delivers 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The only transmission would be Seven-speed DSG automatic units. The rivals to this model include the likes of the Hyundai Elantra. The new Octavia has already started arriving at varied local dealerships.

Hyundai Alcazar

This one is essentially a seven-seat version of the Hyundai Creta, the Alcazar would be the Korean Brand's entry into seven-seater market in India and it includes the rivals such as Tata Safari, Mg Hector and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. The new entrant from Hyundai would be offered in both six-seat as well as seven-seat options.

The Engine options on the Hyundai Alcazar has a 2.0 litre petrol engine and it produces nearing 150bhp and 192Nm of torque and its 1.5 litre diesel engine, which produces nearing 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. These motors would send power options through 6 speed manual unit or thru six speed converter automatic units.

New Mercedes-Benz GLA

The Mercedes-Benz has showcased its new GLA during the Auto Expo 2020. This one is, set to be the fourth model from the brand in India, this year; booking for the new GLA has already began.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is expected to be offered in three trims which include 200.200d and 35 AMG. The 200 would be powered by a 1.4 litre turbo –petrol engine which produces around 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the 200d would be propelled by a 2.0 litre diesel engine which delivers 147bhp and 320Nm of torque. These motors would send power to the wheels thru seven-speed as well as eight sped automatic transmission respectively. The full-blown version is on offer, powered by a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine, which produces 301bhp and 400Nm of torque; it sends all those number through seven-speed transmission.

BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The Isuzu Motors India is expected to launch its BS6-Compliant D-Max V-Cross in India. The company has teased the model on its social media channels; it is hinting that the launch would be very soon.

When compared to its outgoing version, it would receive most significant update to the Isuzu D-Max-Cross is BS6 Compliant 1.9 litre four cylinder diesel engine, this would replace 2.5 litre motor from theUpcoming Cars in the month of May 2021 outgoing model. The new model is expected to produce 161bhp as well as 360Nm of torque. The above motor would be offered having six-speed automatic transmission only.

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross would be offered in two variants, which include Z 2WD AT and Z Prestige 4WD AT. The above model might be offered in seven colors and it has already arrived at local dealerships.