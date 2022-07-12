Upcoming Electric Cars from Tata Motors, Mahindra and More

Auto manufacturers are of the opinion, that the electric car would help fetch nearing to 25% of the brand's total sales in the nation. Presently, none other than, Tata Motors has been dominating the electric car segment with nearing to 80% of the market share. However, things would change in near future, as both Mahindra as well as Hyundai are ready to enter the electric vehicle category.

Here you can find the list of upcoming electric cars as well as SUVs from Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor Company.

Let's begin with TATA EVS

-Tata Altroz EV

Tata Punch Based EV

TATA Curvy EV

Tata Avinva EV

TATA Sierra EV

The Tata Motors have made official announcement, that would be launching 2 new electric Vehicles, which would be based on the existing ICE cars before the end of 2023. The company would launch the Altroz electric before the end of 2022. The company has showcased the Altroz EV Concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is expected that TATA could launch the Punch based Micro EV in the nation in 2023, however, Tata is yet to make still official announcement on the same.

The Tata Motors would very soon introduce the production version of the Curvy oupe SUV, Avinya and Sierra in the nation, by 2025. The Curvy based electric SUV would be introduce in the year, 2024, while the Sierra and Avinya would arrive in the year, 2025. The Tata Curvy is based on Tata's X1 platform that underpins the Nexon compact SUV. On the flip side, the Sierra and the Avinya would be based on the Sigma and Born Electric platform respectively

Upcoming Mahindra EVS

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra Born Electric SUV's

The Mahindra would unveil 3 brand new born electric SUV concepts on 15th August, 2022. The new Born EV's have been designed by the UK based Made (Mahindra Advance Design Europe) division under Partap Bose's supervision. The teaser reveals three models, which include a compact SUV, a mid-sized SUV and an SUV coupe. The new SUV's would be based on a new, bespoke "born Electric "EV platform.

Mahindra has made an announcement about introducing the new XUV400 electric SUV in September 2022. This new model would be basically the production version of the eXUV300, which showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Concept avatar. It is reportedly to measure about 4.2 meters in length and it would offer more amount of boot space. It would be designed on MESMA (Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture) Platform.

Mahindra company is also planning to introduce the eKUV100 electric before the end of 2022. The new model is in the final stage of development as well as testing. The new model would have both higher range as well as bigger battery pack. It is expected to provide higher range of nearing to 250 km and affordable pricing. Mahindra could aim to introduce the new eKUV100 as the most affordable electric car under Rs. 10 lakhs.

Upcoming Hyundai EVS

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Hyundai would be launching the new Kona EV facelift in the nation before the end of 2022. Moreover, the company would also introduce the ioniq 5 electric crossover in the year, 2022-2023. The updated Kona KV would be available with comprehensive cosmetic and feature updates. Inside the cabin, the SUV would receive about 10.25 digital instrument cluster, a 10.25 infotainment system, updated BlueLink connected car tech, blind spot assistance, safe exit warning and more.

The new Kona would come with the 39.2kWh battery and 136bhp electric motor. The automaker might also introduce the larger battery with the kona facelift.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric crossover has been designed on the E-GMP platform that supports multiple body styles. It would be brought via CBU route and cater a niche segment. It would be offered with two powertrain options-a single motor setup and a dual motor AWD configuration. While the former makes power worth 169bhp and 350Nm of torque, the latter is good for 306bhp and 604Nm. The electric crossover would be available having two battery packs, one 72.6kWh and the other 58kWh, thus delivering a maximum range of 481km and 385Km (on the WLTP cycle) respectively.