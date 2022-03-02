Upcoming New Cars Awaiting for Launch from Maruti Suzuki Stable

India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has already launched varied new models this year, which also includes the facelift, Baleno. Apart from these launches, we find there are still more, new cars awaiting to be launched, here you can find the list of the most awaited anticipated models from Maruti Suzuki, which is expected to be launched in the year, 2022.



Maruti Suzuki CNG

Baleno is the most advanced Vehicle, the reason being, it has got numerous first features and also varied design updates. Recently, the company has launched the much-anticipated New Baleno in India at Rs. 6.35 lakh(ex-showroom). In the coming months, the CNG powertrain would be added to the updated hatchback. This updated hatchback comes with single powertrain option, 1.2L NA petrol Motor. This upcoming Swift CNG would feature a CNG powertrain based on the similar technology.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

The above car is one of the popular cars sold in the Indian Market, very soon this car would have CNG powertrain option. The CNG Version would be powered with similar 1.2L NA Petrol engine as the regular version, it would also have a CNG kit included as standard. This vehicle would also be launched very soon,

New -Gen Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Alto next-gen is also in development, its test mule has also been spotted on Indian roads numerous times. This vehicle size would be increased and its place would be based on Heartect Platform. It is expected this vehicle would have a similar 799cc engine and by the end of this year, this vehicle would be launched.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza

New design features are evident with regards to both interior as well as the exterior of the next-generation Brezza, it has been spotted undisguised. There are also few additional safeties as well as comfort features expected to be provided. Power is also expected to come from 1.5l Petrol engine, but mild-hybrid system would offer more power.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz CNG

During the 2nd half of 2022, Maruti Suzuki is more likely to introduce a CNG version of the Ciaz in the Indian Market. The CNG Ciaz would be equipped with similar engine having 1.5L engine as the petrol model but with a CNG Kit.