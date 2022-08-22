Updated Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Ahead of its Launch

During this festive season, the Indian Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch its updated Mahindra XUV300. This vehicle has been spotted having minimal camouflage.



The XUV300 facelift is expected to receive few changes up front. It could get a revised grille having new Twin Peaks logo, while the rear remains the same. The SUV would also receive new 17 inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The Car seen in these images has the T-GDI badge, which suggests that it has the updated 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine under the hood. The revised motor receives a new turbocharger that bumps the overall output to 130 BHP and 230 Nm. It would be paired having a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT.

The XUV300 would also be offered having 1.5 litre diesel engine. This unit puts out 115 BHP and 300 Nm.

The XUV300 facelift would compete with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Breza, Hyundai Venue and the likes in the sub-4-meter SUV segment.