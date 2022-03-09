Volkswagen Unveiled new Mid-sized Sedan Virtus

This Tuesday, the German auto major, Volkswagen has unveiled its new mid-sized Sedan Virtus, for the Indian market.



The company has already begun pre-booking for this new model, this one would compete with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and skoda Slavia.

Volkswagen has plans to launch the above model in the later part of May, this year.

The Virtus, has got dynamic as well as emotional design language, spacious interiors and functionality. It has also got TSI technology, which would help win the hearts of the customers.

The Sedan is the 2nd product under the group's india 2.0 project, which is developed on the MQB AO IN platform with 95% localization levels.

This vehicle provides nothing short of brilliance in the premium sized sedan segment. It is the longest car in the segment, spaciousness is no longer a compromise for our customers, sharma stated.

The VW group has plans to export the new model to above 25 markets across the globe in addition to the domestic market.

The Virtus comes with 1 lire and 1.5 lire TSI petrol powertrains, mated with both manual as well as automatic transmissions.

The one litre petrol trims would deliver 115 PS of power while the 1.5 litre variants would generate 150 PS of Power

The models also has got varied other features such as electric sunroof, wireless mobile charging, front ventilated leather seats and up to 6 airbags.



