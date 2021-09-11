Volkswagen’s Taigun preview held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Volkswagen passenger cars India has organised a preview of its SUVW Taigun in Hyderabad.

The Taigun has completed the preview in Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore. The car is set to be launched in India on September 23.

Customers will be allowed to experience the Volkswagen Taigun firsthand, along with the brand's recently activated 360-degree visualiser.

The 360-degree visualiser enables customers to view the features of the Taigun at the comfort of their homes via digitally connected devices like mobile phones, tablets, laptops or desktops.

It has announced opening of pre-bookings for the car across India via authorised Volkswagen dealerships and online booking platform.

It has premium interiors, digital cockpit, TSI engine technology of Volkswagen.