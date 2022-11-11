Volvo EX90 SUV Makes Debuts, Promises 480 km Range

Volvo is a Swedish brand; Volvo is a synonymous with safety. The company has its roots firmly held in place in making the family cars, much safe to the core. Volvo does not shy away from demonstrating aspects of safety in innovative way. For years, the Geely owned Volvo is deeply engrossed in developing self-driving technology.



Volvo aspires to manufacture EV cars in near future; hence the company has also promised to launch one EV every year till this decade ends. After the end of the decade, the company would only aim to sell electric cars in the next decade. When its company's portfolio, this is equivalent in size as well as appeal to an XC90.

EX90 makes debut

Volvo aspires to manufacture EV cars in near future; hence the company has also promised to launch one EV every year till this decade ends. After the end of the decade, the company would only aim to sell electric cars in the next decade. When it's company's portfolio, this is equivalent in size as well as appeal to an XC90.

EX90 makes debut in Stockholm today and it embodies Volvo's design DNA and it stays very true to Volvo's ethos. Few of which are minimalism, safety and progression. Volvo even claims that EX90 is their safest vehicle till date, thank to technology that is set to get smarter as well as safer over a period of time.

Design

When it comes, to design, it looks very much like an electrified version of XC90, would look like. XC90 has got best road presence being smaller when compared to full-size SUV, s like Cadillac Escalade. Front fascia presently receives closed-off grille and its whole minimalist design which exudes both class as well as sophistication.

Volvo EX90 SUV comes with a bulb on top of its roof that houses its cameras, sensor, radars and other computing elements.

Powertrain & Features

Similar like other Volvos, EX90 is starkly minimal and its center stage is a portrait-oriented 14.5 touchscreen system powered by Google software and has 5G connectivity and a phone key too. A landscape-oriented display forms its instrument console. The bulb gathers real-time data which is processed from a Snapdragon processor and visualised by Unreal Engine, a 3D tool on which many AAA game titles are also based.

The first Volvo to receive headrest-integrated speakers (as usually associated with convertible cars) is EX90 as part of Bowers & Wilkins system. Owing to Volvo EX90 SUV;s massive Size, a 111 kWh battery is offered which is based on a new platform. It makes 496 bhp of power and 910 Nm of torque from a dual motor setup.