Volvo India launched its latest range of Petrol mild-hybrid cars

On Wednesday, the Swedish luxury vehicles manufacturer Volvo Car India, has launched 4 petrol mild-hybrid cars. When it comes to company's 2023 line-up, it includes the petrol mild-hybrid version of its flagship SUV XC90, mid-size SUV XC60, compact SUV XC40 and its luxury sedan S90.

By introducing these cars, Volvo India has completed the transition for all its domestic car portfolio to petrol mild-hybrids models, thus moving closer to its strategy of becoming an all-electric company by the year, 2030. Volvo revealed that it would be launching a new electric car each year, beginning in 2023.

Managing Director, Volvo Car, Jyoti Malhotra, stated during the launch event that, with the launch of 2023 models, the company is able to complete their portfolio of all petrol mild hybrids. The transition to an all-petrol mild hybrid is in sync with Volvo's commitment towards Sustainability and in becoming an all-electric company by the year, 2030. Our MY23 portfolio offers the best in global technology to the savvy Indian luxury consumers. These models come with a host of new feature offerings these would help in increase the luxury mobility experience of our customers.

Volvo XC40

The Volvo India's updated entry-level offering, the 2032 XC40 would come with the redesigned headlamps, bumper and 18-inch alloy as well. With regards to features, the compact SUV would receive an updated 12.3-inch instrument cluster having safety additions like Blind spot information system (BLIS) with Cross-traffic alert.

The new petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC40 is priced at Rs. 45.90 lakh ex-showroom. However, during the upcoming festive season, the company would be offering a special hassle-free price of Rs.43.2 lakh for a limited period.

Volvo XC90

Volvo's new flagship SUV XC90 features the new-gen Android-based user interface for the infotainment system, which provides seamless connectivity with Google apps such as Maps and Google Assistant. The car is equipped having 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system.

This SUV will only be available in a single fully-loaded Ultimate trim and it cost around Rs. 94.90 lakh ex-showroom.

Volvo XC60 and S90

Volvo's 2023 year-model SUV XC60's new mild-hybrid powertrain uses about 2.0 litre petrol motor paired with a 48-volt battery, which develops 250bhp and 350Nm of torque. The company luxury sedan S90 has also been updated with a new petrol mild-hybrid powertrain, which is the same 250bhp mild-hybrid unit motor as the XC60. However, the only difference is that the power transferred to the front wheels only.

Volvo has priced the new petrol mild-hybrid model of Volvo S90 at Rs. 66.9 lakh and the new petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC60 at Rs. 65.9 lakh, both ex-showroom.