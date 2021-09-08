Yamaha Unveils New Bikes having aggressive styling and are fuel efficient

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd has recently introduced the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid; the above scooter is designed for spirited riders and the street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid, this offers an adrenaline high for those individuals who wish to have adventure, according to the company.



The new Ray RS125 Fi Hybrid is targeted at a unisex audience in the age groups of nearing to 18 to 40 and its price begins from Rs.76,830(Ex-showroom, Delhi), it is said in a statement.

The street Rally 125 Fi hybrid is targeted towards the unisex audience in the range of 18 to 25 years of age bracket, looking for a scooter, which is high on adventure, having aggressive styling and it comes loaded with performance while being fuel efficient.