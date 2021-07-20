Renault to discontinue the Duster Sports Utility Vehicle in India

The French Automakers wishes to reduce cost and at the same time intends to have profitability in the Indian market, hence to achieve the above goal, it would very soon pull the plug on the current generation Duster, SUV, the above vehicle, of the company, was most popular vehicle thus far in India.



The final batch of the Duster would roll out the production line at its alliance factory with Nissan near Chennai in October, Renault India, informed its component suppliers.

The above brand would be out of the market for some time, and in the near future the company intends to develop, a new version of Duster. The company is tight lipped as to when the new Duster would be introduced.

Duster has been around for nearly a decade, but it has got upgrades only twice in this period. The European version received a generation update in the year 2021.

Venkataram Mamillapalle, Renault India, Managing Director has admitted there could be temporary gap, but he has promised that the Duster would be back.

. In India, Renault Duster has made a blockbuster Entry, and the above vehicle has been highly favored in the segment. But the newer players emerging and a lack of upgrade, the Duster witnessed decline in monthly sales as well as segment share.