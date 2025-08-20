  • Menu
Hero MotoCorp Launches 2025 Glamour X 125 in India with Segment-First Tech Features

Hero MotoCorp Launches 2025 Glamour X 125 in India with Segment-First Tech Features
Hero MotoCorp Launches 2025 Glamour X 125 in India with Segment-First Tech Features

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2025 Glamour X 125, priced at ₹89,999 (Drum) and ₹99,999 (Disc). The bike comes with cruise control, riding modes, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the new 2025 Glamour X 125 in India. The price of the bike is ₹89,999 (Drum) and ₹99,999 (Disc).

The bike gets a 124.7cc engine (11.4 BHP, 10.5 Nm), 5-speed gearbox, idle-stop system, and three ride modes – Eco, Road, and Power.

It is the world’s first 125cc motorcycle with low-battery kick-start via Hero’s AERA system. Other features include cruise control, Bluetooth LCD console with navigation, panic brake alert, USB-C charging, and under-seat storage.

Design updates bring LED DRLs, tank shrouds, and new switchgear. It rides on telescopic forks, twin shocks, and 18-inch alloy wheels, with 170 mm ground clearance and 10-litre fuel tank.

