Hyundai Motor India Limited Introduces New ‘Magna Executive’ Variant in i20 Line-up at INR 7 50 900

Offers Enhanced Value with Premium Features in Hyundai i20 to Cater to Aspirational Hatchback Buyers

The acclaimed iVT transmission is now available in i20 Magna variant

The new 25.55 cm infotainment system, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and rear camera, available as a genuine accessory to i20 customers at Rs. 14,999 with 3 years warranty

i20 Sportz (O) will now come equipped with premium features like Bose premium 7 speaker system and smart key with push button start elevating customer experience

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced the introduction of ‘Magna Executive’ variant in its premium hatchback i20 at an attractive price of INR 7 50 900 (ex-showroom). This strategic addition is aimed at offering premium features like 6-airbags, ESC, VSM etc. at an accessible price point, thereby strengthening the appeal of the model among aspirational customers. In addition to this, the acclaimed Hyundai iVT transmission and Smart Electric Sunroof is now being offered in the Magna variant, providing buyers with a refined and convenient driving experience at a compelling price point. Further enriching the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback range, the Sportz (O) variant now comes equipped with several premium features including Smart Key with push button start, Smart Electric Sunroof, Bose Premium 7 speaker system among others. These latest enhancements reaffirm Hyundai’s commitment to delivering superior technology, style and thrilling performance for aspirational buyers.

Commenting on the introduction of new variants and updates, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai, we are committed to consistently elevating customer delight by offering products that reflect their evolving aspirations and lifestyle. The Hyundai i20 has always set new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its design, innovation, and feature-rich offering. With the launch of the Magna Executive variant and the expansion of features in the Sportz (O) trim, we aim to make the i20 experience even more accessible and desirable for customers. These introductions reflect our commitment to democratizing premium mobility and delivering greater value to our new-age customers who seek style, safety and sophistication in their vehicles.”

To enhance customer convenience, HMIL is now offering a 25.55 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a rear camera, as a genuine accessory at an unbeatable price of INR 14,999/- backed by a 3-year warranty.

The introduction of new variants and feature upgrades makes Hyundai’s premium hatchback experience more attainable for a wider range of customers, without compromising on safety or comfort.





Magna Executive (New) Magna iVT (New) Sportz (O) 6 airbags Smart Electric sunroof Smart key with push button start Electronic stability control (ESC), Vehicle stability management control (VSM) and Hill-start assist control (HAC) 6 airbags Bose premium 7 speaker system R15 (D=380.2mm) wheels with full wheel covers Rear AC Vents Smart Electric Sunroof Tyre pressure monitoring system (highline) LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) FATC with digital display Digital cluster with TFT multi-information display (MID) Front centre console with storage and armrest Z shaped LED tail lamps





Price (ex-showroom): Variant Price (Ex-showroom) INR Magna Executive MT 7 50 900 Magna MT 7 78 800 Magna iVT 8 88 800 Sportz (O) MT 9 05 000 Sportz (O) MT Dual Tone 9 20 000 Sportz (O) iVT 9 99 990

With a journey spanning over 15 years and more than 1.4 million delighted customers, the Hyundai i20 with sleek aesthetics and dynamic stance is undeniably a head-turner on the road. Beyond its striking appearance, the Hyundai i20 offers upmarket interiors and a suite of advanced safety features, making it more than just a car, but a transformative driving experience.