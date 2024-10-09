Hyundai Tucson Performance Review: Power, Efficiency, and Driving Experience

With its chunky look and dynamic design, the fourth generation of Hyundai Tucson is back on the streets with new grille, bumpers, wheels and Matrix LED headlamps. Encompassing plush interiors along with synthetic leather upholstery, Tucson comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which in turn aids seamless experience to the passengers. Interestingly, Hyundai Tucson is named after the city of Tucson in the Arizona state in the US. The name symbolises adventure and ruggedness. And, as the name embellishes, the high-powered SUV performs on several fronts while also leaving room for improvement in many areas.

Design



Encompassing a sporty finish and an updated grill, Tucson offers a top-of-the-line spacious cabin and an array of comfort features, proclaiming its commitment to style and convenience. On the interior, passengers can leverage supportive front seats and reduced noise levels, thereby ensuring an enriching experience for them. Taking customer experience to the next level, the SE model comes with essential features along with a range of connectivity options. In a nutshell, Hyundai has carefully played its cards right in the styling game.



What’s new



After making its debut in 2004, Tucson is again back with a breath of fresh air. With sleeky updates to its grills, bumpers and wheels, it features two displays in which one is meant for infotainment and the other is meant for gauges. In addition to this, the entry level models also get a 12.3-inch touchscreen and analog gauges. Along with a revamped steering wheel design Tucson also provides an updated climate control panel.



Engine, performance & transmission



With a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine across standard versions, Tucson produces a power output of 187 hp while giving out 178-lb-ft of torque. Though not a sports car, its riding and handling ability is upbeat, offering a seamless experience to the driver. In fact, Tucson’s driving demeanor is refined and serene in itself that reflects the sense of luxury in this class which is rare to find in the same categories. As far as the fuel efficiency is concerned, the hybrid version offers an impressive 37 mpg under combined driving conditions while the non-hybrid version offers a combined 28 mpg. Notably, it has a towing capacity of 2000 pounds that shows its capability to take on any given challenge.



Interior & comfort



Offering a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, Tucson offers a comfortable experience with a digital gauge display and a column-mounted shifter, giving a sense of luxury to the sitting passengers. Compared to its rivals, Tucson offers larger rear seat space and a greater cargo area, ensuring comfort and practicality. It also features a storage capacity of 41.2 cubic feet with rear seats up, while SEL and N Line’s Cargo is expandable up to 80.3 cubic feet if seats remain folded.



Tech



Tucson features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with wireless connectivity across all the versions. Buyers can also upgrade it to SiriusXM satellite radio which is optional in nature. In addition to this, the SEL model comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display whereas the other trims feature 8-inch touchscreen display while sporting a 10.25-inch navigation system for advanced connectivity features which is standard across all the hybrid model’s trims. The new infotainment system consists of two digital screens in which one consists of digital gauges while the other gives access to radio, navigation and vehicle settings. Other features also include Hyundai digital key smartphone app that comes with lock and unlock features as well as option for remote start.



Safety



With a 5-star overall safety rating from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tucson offers a seamless secure driving experience which includes several safety features. Some of it are:



1.Rearview camera



2.Blind-spot monitoring’

3.Lane-departure warning

4.Adaptive cruise control

Advanced Driver Assistance



Across all trim levels, Tucson features advanced driver assistance systems which includes cruise control, pedestrian detection and speed limit assist as standard. The base models are equipped with forward collision avoidance and lane keeping assist whereas the hybrid features smooth adaptive cruise control system and visible blind-spot warnings.



Trim Levels



Tucson is currently available in 3 trims per drivetrain type. The standard and internal combustion engine (ICE) version features:



SE



SEL

XRT

Limited

The hybrid trim features:



Blue



SEL convenience

Limited

N Line

Competitors



Tucson is facing a cut-throat competition from Honda CRV, Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue. Notably, CR-V features quick acceleration while RAV4 offers a robust engine. However, RAV4 received criticism for its outdated infotainment system and less accessible rear seating. Hyundai Tuscon’s AWD versions and Honda CR-V claim similar fuel efficiency of 32 mpg. In a nutshell, the competitors present significant cargo space and efficient engine performance that has already given a difficult challenge to Tuscon engineers.



Price & Analysis



The price of the 2025 Hyundai Tucson starts at $29,750 and goes up to $39,940 depending on various trim levels. The base model features forward collision avoidance, lane keeping assist and rearview camera. As far as the connectivity is concerned Tucson offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across all the base models. Overall, the base and entry-level trims provide good value for money by offering desirable features like user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system among various others which might only be available as optional in competitor models.



As far as luxury is concerned, Tucson Limited and N Line trims are sure to impress anyone as Limited trim offers high-end amenities including leather seating surfaces, a premium Bose audio system and advanced safety features like Surround View Monitor. The N Line features a unique front and rear fascia along with aggressive wheel design, thereby giving a dynamic driving experience.



On the other hand, the limited trim boasts of features like genuine leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a premium eight-speaker Bose stereo.



Verdict



As compared to the 2024 model, the performance of the 2025 Hyundai Tucson largely remains unchanged, though the latest model offers refined design, enhanced technology and improved safety features. However, if you are passionate towards refined driving experience and attracted towards the latest innovations, then you should definitely go for the latest update.

