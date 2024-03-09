Ola Electric announces special discount offer

Hyderabad: Ola Electric has announced the price reduction of up to Rs25,000 on its S1 scooter portfolio for the month of March. The announcement is aimed at continuing the company’s biggest push yet to accelerate India’s electrification efforts. The price reduction came on the back of the company’s cost structure coupled with vertically integrated in-house technology and manufacturing capabilities, and eligibility to manufacturing incentives. The FAME scheme is likely to end on 31 Mar and there maybe changes in the prices of EVs.

