TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure | Engine, Features & Price 2025
Highlights
Compare TVS Apache RTX 300 and KTM 250 Adventure bikes. Check engine, features, and price to choose your best adventure motorcycle in 2025.
TVS has launched its first adventure bike, the Apache RTX 300, to compete with the KTM 250 Adventure. Below is an easy comparison based on current specs:
Engine & Power
TVS: 299cc engine, 35.5 hp, 28.5 Nm.
KTM: 249cc engine, 30.5 hp, 25 Nm.
Both bikes have 6 gears and quickshifter.
TVS also has a slipper clutch.
Features
TVS has a color screen with call and map display.
It supports GoPro, 4 ride modes, traction and cruise control.
Also has tyre pressure check and ABS settings.
KTM has a screen, dual ABS, USB charging.
No traction or cruise control.
Price
TVS starts at ₹1.99 lakh.
Goes up to ₹2.29 lakh.
KTM costs around ₹2.40 lakh.
Size & Comfort
KTM has more ground clearance and bigger fuel tank.
TVS has a higher seat.
KTM is lighter.
