TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure | Engine, Features & Price 2025

TVS has launched its first adventure bike, the Apache RTX 300, to compete with the KTM 250 Adventure. Below is an easy comparison based on current specs:

Engine & Power

TVS: 299cc engine, 35.5 hp, 28.5 Nm.

KTM: 249cc engine, 30.5 hp, 25 Nm.

Both bikes have 6 gears and quickshifter.

TVS also has a slipper clutch.

Features

TVS has a color screen with call and map display.

It supports GoPro, 4 ride modes, traction and cruise control.

Also has tyre pressure check and ABS settings.

KTM has a screen, dual ABS, USB charging.

No traction or cruise control.

Price

TVS starts at ₹1.99 lakh.

Goes up to ₹2.29 lakh.

KTM costs around ₹2.40 lakh.

Size & Comfort

KTM has more ground clearance and bigger fuel tank.

TVS has a higher seat.

KTM is lighter.