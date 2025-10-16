  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Auto

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure | Engine, Features & Price 2025

TVS Apache RTX 300 vs KTM 250 Adventure | Engine, Features & Price 2025
x
Highlights

Compare TVS Apache RTX 300 and KTM 250 Adventure bikes. Check engine, features, and price to choose your best adventure motorcycle in 2025.

TVS has launched its first adventure bike, the Apache RTX 300, to compete with the KTM 250 Adventure. Below is an easy comparison based on current specs:

Engine & Power

TVS: 299cc engine, 35.5 hp, 28.5 Nm.

KTM: 249cc engine, 30.5 hp, 25 Nm.

Both bikes have 6 gears and quickshifter.

TVS also has a slipper clutch.

Features

TVS has a color screen with call and map display.

It supports GoPro, 4 ride modes, traction and cruise control.

Also has tyre pressure check and ABS settings.

KTM has a screen, dual ABS, USB charging.

No traction or cruise control.

Price

TVS starts at ₹1.99 lakh.

Goes up to ₹2.29 lakh.

KTM costs around ₹2.40 lakh.

Size & Comfort

KTM has more ground clearance and bigger fuel tank.

TVS has a higher seat.

KTM is lighter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick