Kichcha Sudeep distances himself from drug row

Bengaluru: A day after filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh, brother of Gauri Lankesh who was murdered in 2017, claimed that at least 15 people in the Kannada film industry were involved in drug trafficking, noted Kannada film star Sudeep on Tuesday said he was not aware of the industry being in the grip of drug menace and appealed against its portrayal in negative light based on isolated incidents.



Talking to media persons on Tuesday here, Sudeep, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep sought to distance himself from the drug controversy, saying, "I can only say what I know. I am from the film industry. I really don't know anything about it."

The actor, who gave several hits, said he hardly stepped out of his house once the shooting work was over. "I don't have a large friends circle, so I don't know anything about it," Sudeep said after his visit to the Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru.

The 46-year-old actor appealed to the people not to portray the entire film industry in negative light based on some isolated incidents as it was a vast field, which has been nurtured by legendary people.

His statement comes in the wake of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busting a drug racket in Bengaluru. The NCB had arrested former television actress Anika D along with two of her associates. Following this, Indrajit Lankesh claimed that several actors from the Sandalwood industry were involved in rave parties involving drugs.

On Monday, Indrajit Lankesh was questioned for over five hours by the Central Crime Branch who recorded his statement. "There are many people in the film industry who are into the drugs. There are celebrities, when they start smoking and start doing cocaine, they are the brand ambassadors of youth today. These people think it is cool," he said.

"I have given names of 10-15 actors along with proof," Lankesh had said after submitting photographs and video footage related to some actors involved in rave parties doing drugs.

Meanwhile, film actor and BJP leader Thara Anuradha submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa highlighting the drug menace taking students and youth of the state into its grip.

She insisted that stringent laws such as capital punishment alone can check the problem.