24x7 PHCs soon in State, says minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar announced that well-equipped 24x7 Primary Health Care Centres (PHC) will be set up in the State with World Bank aid.

"Necessary policy changes will be made to implement the project. There are only 2,300 PHCs in the State. As per the policy there should be one PHC for 30,000 population. But some districts are lagging in this. More PHCs will be set up with the help of World Bank aid and existing PHCs will be made functional 24x7," he explained. He emphasised the need for improving the quality of services right from PHCs to district and State hospitals. "We are making policy changes to improve quality. Some doctors are hesitant to serve in rural areas. We will incorporate policy to give promotion based on the rural service," he stated.

"A total of 2,500 doctors including 1,250 MBBS doctors, 950 specialists, 150 dentists are being recruited. Apart from this, 1,500 resident doctors will be recruited. Vacant posts in all district hospitals, community health centres and PHCs will be filled up by December.

Para medics will also be recruited shortly and policy changes will be made to establish medical colleges in every district.

"Covid is under control in the State, mortality rate has come down to 0.99% in Bengaluru. People should strictly adhere to the guidelines framed by the government," he said.