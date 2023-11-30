Additional 188 Indira Canteens to come up: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 188 additional Indira Canteens will be opened this year for the benefit of the people. He was speaking to the media after garlanding the statue of Saint Kanakadasa at the premises of the Legislators House on Thursday.

Replying to question about Indira Canteens, the CM said that Indira Canteens will be started in 225 wards of Bangalore. Apart from this, canteens will be started where it is necessary. He said mobile canteens will be set up where there is a shortage of space for the Indira Canteen.

Kanakadasa, a great saint who dreamed of an equal society

Kanakadasa was a social reformer. He preached humanity through his literature. He was a universal man who worked hard to build an egalitarian society without discrimination. He composed many works including Ramdhanya Charite, Mohanatarangini. Today, the government is celebrating his jayanthi, who fought to eliminate discrimination in the society. He made people aware of his ideals through literature. He composed his Dasa Sahitya in simple language so that people could understand. The Chief Minister wished all the people of the state on Kanakadasa Jayanti.

Responding to a question from journalists about the Chief Minister's meeting with MLA BR Patil, the Chief Minister said that he had been discussed with B.R Patil and that he had been persuaded to attend the session.

Replying to a question on a patient'death due to lack of facilities, the CM said that he would discuss the matter with Director of NIMHANS.