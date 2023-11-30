Live
- Treat those who come in old-dirty clothes humanely and provide health care: CM Siddaramaiah
- Heavy metals in drinking water: A danger nobody is talking about
- Additional 188 Indira Canteens to come up: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Delhi Police raid 70 cigarette shops operating near schools
- BJP seek EC intervention over police facilitating ruling party candidates
- ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ to be implemented in UP schools
- Sam Altman is back as CEO of OpenAI; Microsoft to be the new non-voting observer
- Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2023: When is Kanakadasa Jayanthi? Why is it celebrated? Learn interesting facts, history and more
- Daily Forex Rates (30-11-2023)
- Apple iOS 17 New NameDrop Feature; How it Works
Just In
Additional 188 Indira Canteens to come up: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 188 additional Indira Canteens will be opened this year for the benefit of the people.
Bengaluru : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 188 additional Indira Canteens will be opened this year for the benefit of the people. He was speaking to the media after garlanding the statue of Saint Kanakadasa at the premises of the Legislators House on Thursday.
Replying to question about Indira Canteens, the CM said that Indira Canteens will be started in 225 wards of Bangalore. Apart from this, canteens will be started where it is necessary. He said mobile canteens will be set up where there is a shortage of space for the Indira Canteen.
Kanakadasa, a great saint who dreamed of an equal society
Kanakadasa was a social reformer. He preached humanity through his literature. He was a universal man who worked hard to build an egalitarian society without discrimination. He composed many works including Ramdhanya Charite, Mohanatarangini. Today, the government is celebrating his jayanthi, who fought to eliminate discrimination in the society. He made people aware of his ideals through literature. He composed his Dasa Sahitya in simple language so that people could understand. The Chief Minister wished all the people of the state on Kanakadasa Jayanti.
Responding to a question from journalists about the Chief Minister's meeting with MLA BR Patil, the Chief Minister said that he had been discussed with B.R Patil and that he had been persuaded to attend the session.
Replying to a question on a patient'death due to lack of facilities, the CM said that he would discuss the matter with Director of NIMHANS.