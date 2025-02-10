Aero India 2025: Inauguration, Traffic Advisory & Schedule

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 15th edition of Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station. The event, running from February 10 to February 14, will feature nearly 1,000 exhibitors and 78 nations. Visitors will see advanced fighter jets like Rafale, Sukhoi, and the US F-35, along with thrilling airshows.

Traffic Advisory:

Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. Between 5:00 AM and 10:00 PM until February 14, heavy vehicles and private cars will not be allowed on the main routes to the venue. Visitors must carry valid ID and expect strict security checks. Due to rising temperatures, it’s advised to wear comfortable shoes, hats, and bring water.

Aero India 2025 Schedule:

The show runs from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM each day. The first two days are for business and defense manufacturers, while the exhibition opens to the public afterward. Each day will feature two exciting airshows.

At the inauguration, Rajnath Singh described the event as a "Maha Kumbh," highlighting its importance in strengthening global relationships.