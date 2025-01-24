Bangalore Metro to Increase Fares by 41% Starting February 1

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has announced a 41% fare hike, starting from February 1. Metro token fares now range from Rs 10 to Rs 60, with a 5% discount for Metro card users.

The Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) approved the hike under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act 2002, and the order is binding. BMRCL’s board, led by Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary of Urban Development Affairs, has already approved the increase. As a result, the hike will go ahead as planned

Passengers traveling during off-peak hours will continue to get a 5% discount, and those using the National Common Mobility Card will also get the same discount, just like Metro smart card users.

BMRCL had planned a press briefing to announce the fare hike, but it has been delayed. The briefing will now happen next week, right before the new fares begin.

Some people suggested that BMRCL might raise fares in stages, like the Delhi Metro did in 2017. However, BMRCL officials confirmed that the hike will follow the plan made by the Fare Fixation Committee, with no changes.

BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao said that the press briefing would be held soon to give more details about the fare hike.