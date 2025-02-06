Bangalore Yellow Line Metro Delay: Driverless Trains Expected by February 10

The operation of the Yellow Line metro, which was expected to provide transportation services to thousands of people daily connecting to the IT corridor of Bangalore, will be delayed again. Even though the project was completed a year ago, passengers are still waiting for the trains to start running. BMRCL has already disappointed passengers multiple times, and there is growing anger against them due to the delay in operations.

Driverless trains were supposed to operate on the Yellow Line, but the driverless train sets that were supposed to come to Bangalore are delayed. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) had made an agreement with a Chinese company, and the Tata Rail System from Kolkata in West Bengal had manufactured the domestic driverless trains. These were supposed to be shipped by January 6.

Train Expected to Arrive in Bangalore by February 10

The train sets, which were supposed to arrive by the end of January from Kolkata, have been delayed. They are now expected to arrive in Bangalore by February 10. After arrival, the trains will undergo about 20 days of testing, including signal tests and other assessments. Only after these tests will BMRCL make a decision regarding the operations of the line.

Currently, while the metro network is expanding after serving for over a decade, the number of trains remains limited. Due to the shortage of trains required for the new Yellow Line, the operations are expected to start with a minimal number of trains.

Yellow Line Expected to Start in March

During February, various tests including metro train integration, safety checks, capacity assessments, and signal-based traffic control will take place. It is likely that the Yellow Line will start operations in March.

Even if the metro service begins on the Yellow Line as expected, the operations will initially run with a train every half hour until more trains arrive. Despite the trains being driverless, BMRCL has already decided that the trains will be operated manually for now.