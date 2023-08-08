BBMP ‘A khata’ issued for 45,000 illegal properties

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is getting into news in one controversy after another. Now, even before the implementation of the Akrama-Sakrama scheme, the BBMP officials have illegally issued “A” khata certificates for more than 45,000 properties in the city of Bengaluru. The civic body has lost Rs 5,000 crore due to the authorities issuing A-khata certificates.

As per the law, ‘A’ Khata (registered) can be issued only to a layout or site for which permission has been granted. An ‘A’ khata certificate will not be issued for properties that do not have statutory approvals including the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act, 1976 or the BBMP Act, 2020 occupancy certificate.

BBMP officials are using illegal software to issue A khata certificates. It has been alleged that some senior officials and inspectors illegally gave valuables to the junior officials of the revenue department to get A khata certificate.

Houses constructed under Government Aided Ashraya Scheme or layouts approved by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) have issued A Khata certificate through codes. But BBMP sources said that these codes are being misused to give ‘A’ khata to properties that do not have any statutory approvals.