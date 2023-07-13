BBMP chief inspects Indira canteens in East Zone

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath visited the two Indira canteens under the Hebbal and Vishwanath Nagenahalli Wards of East Zone. He instructed the officials to take up the repair works immediately. He visited the Indira Canteen located on the main road of Hebbal Ward Bellary in the East Zone and inspected the management and food quality of the Indira Canteen. He instructed the staff working in the canteen to open the toilet for public use. Also the bulb in the Indira canteen should be fixed, the hand wash basin and the clean drinking water unit should be repaired.

During the inspection of the Indira canteen, when he inquired the public about the quality of the food, they said only rice-based food would be available on a daily basis, so they requested to change it. Responding to that, the Commissioner informed that the food menu offered in Indira canteens will be changed soon and different breakfast and meals will be arranged every day.The zonal joint commissioners were instructed that the marshals assigned to Indira canteens should not only look after the Indira canteen but also be given other responsibilities. In addition, he said that if there are any complaints regarding the canteen/quality of food/overcharging, they can call the corporation’s free helpline number 1533 and lodge complaints.

During his inspection in the Indira Canteen at Vishwanath Nagenahalli Ward. The name plate of the Indira Canteen was damaged he instructed to replace it immediately. The stairs fitted to Indira Canteen were repaired and he instructed the officials to replace them immediately and carry out other minor repairs. At this time, Zonal Joint Commissioner Pallavi, Principal Engineer Prahlad, Zonal Chief Engineer Suguna and other concerned officers were present.