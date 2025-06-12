  • Menu
BBMP Chief Takes Action to Clean Up Mahadevapura Roads

Highlights

BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao visited Mahadevapura’s key roads to remove illegal footpath encroachments, reclaim unused land, and stop sewage dumping in drains.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao visited Mahadevapura today to check some important roads like EPIP, Nallurahalli Main Road, and Borewell Road. He started the visit at Nallurahalli Metro Station and walked with officials to look around.

He told the officials to take back any unused land on these roads and to remove illegal footpath blocks that make it hard for people to walk.

He also asked them to fine and punish properties that let sewage flow into the roadside drains, which causes pollution and can make people sick.

Officials from different departments, including the zonal commissioner, chief engineer, Bescom, and BWSSB, came along to help with the inspection.

This visit shows that BBMP wants to make Mahadevapura safer, cleaner, and better for everyone.


