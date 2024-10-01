BBMP to install separate dust bins for cigarettes, beedi butts

Bengaluru : The Central Pollution Control Board had formulated and released guidelines for scientific disposal of cigarettes and bidi pieces in November 2022. However, the guidelines have not been implemented in Bangalore city so far. Therefore, now BBMP has taken an important step. It is proposed to install separate baskets (bins) for discarding cigarettes and beedi butts across the city.

Thousands of cigarettes are disposed of in Bangalore every day. They contain harmful chemicals that pollute drains, groundwater, soil and the environment. So, there is a need to scientifically dispose of cigarette butts in the city. To prevent disasters caused by cigarette butts, BBMP has devised a scheme for collection of cigarette butts as per National Green Tribunal and Central Pollution Control Board guidelines, sources in the corporation said. As part of the project, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in collaboration with leading cigarette manufacturer ‘ITC’ will place separate dustbins at hot spots in the city for collection of cigarette butts, sources quoted sources as saying. The cigarette and beedi butts are then recycled through methods such as waste-to-energy or co-processing, sources said.

It is the manufacturer’s responsibility to recycle cigarettes and bidi pieces. BBMP sources said that the manufacturing companies have agreed to this in the previous meeting.

BBMP admits that it is true that the scientific collection of cigarette butts is delayed. Cigarette manufacturers are blamed for this. BBMP has also written a letter to ITC asking them to implement a micro scheme for the disposal of butts in two wards of Bangalore.

Action should be taken for disposal of cigarette butts as agreed in this previous meeting. In the letter, BBMP has also warned that if ITC fails to start the project, action will be taken against the company.