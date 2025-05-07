Bengaluru Airport Issues Advisory for Flight Delays and Cancellations

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has warned passengers about possible flight delays and cancellations on May 7, 2025. This is due to airspace restrictions following Operation Sindoor, the Indian military's response.

Some flights have been cancelled. Passengers are asked to check with their airlines for the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

The airspace changes are a result of military actions in Pakistan and PoK, which have led to the temporary closure of several airports in northern India. This is causing delays and flight changes at Bengaluru airport too

Passengers should stay updated by checking their airline's website, calling customer service, or asking at the airport.























