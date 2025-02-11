  • Menu
Bengaluru BBMP Restructure: Five Corporations for Better Governance

x
Highlights

Rizwan Arshad, Chairman of the Joint Scrutiny Committee for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, proposed splitting Bengaluru's Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into five smaller corporations. He shared this idea during a public consultation on the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024.

Arshad emphasized the need for better governance to keep up with the city’s rapid growth, ensuring public services are efficient and accessible. The bill has been extensively discussed and debated, with 17 committee meetings, including talks with opposition lawmakers and stakeholders. The public consultation will be held at six locations in Bengaluru, where citizens are encouraged to share their opinions.

The bill also proposes extending the mayor’s term and changing the BBMP elections once approved. Former Minister and BJP MLA ST Somashekhar supported the bill, saying that dividing the city into five smaller corporations with up to 75 elected corporators and separate Chief Commissioners will improve governance. Each ward will handle around 30,000 people for better administration.

