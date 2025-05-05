  • Menu
Bengaluru: BMRCL Penalizes Commuter for Spitting at Doddakalasandra Metro Station

Highlights

BMRCL urges passengers to maintain cleanliness and report violations to ensure a safe environment.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has once again reiterated its commitment to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene within metro stations after a commuter was caught spitting pan masala at Doddakalasandra Green Line Metro Station. The incident occurred on May 2, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. near the lift at Platform 01.

The commuter was promptly penalized for violating the station's cleanliness rules. BMRCL emphasized that actions such as spitting and littering not only degrade the environment but also pose significant health risks to fellow passengers. The corporation has made it clear that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating cleanliness norms at metro premises.

"BMRCL is committed to providing a safe and hygienic environment for all passengers," said an official spokesperson. "We urge all passengers to cooperate by maintaining cleanliness and reporting any violations to ensure the metro system remains a healthy and safe place for everyone."

BMRCL has also called for passengers’ cooperation in preserving the cleanliness of metro stations and trains by refraining from littering and adhering to the guidelines set for public behavior.


