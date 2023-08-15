Bengaluru: Congress gears up for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Bengaluru : Even while the BJP still in shock over its humiliating defeat in 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress party is readying itself for one of the fiercest battle in Karnataka for the 2024 general elections, some of the key constituencies where the the party has won majority of the assembly segments will be the best bet for the party.

In a strategic move to align with the approaching 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Karnataka Congress has convened a significant general body meeting, marking the initiation of its preparatory activities. This anticipatory step arrives in the lead-up to the nationwide polls scheduled for May 2024, as party members and leaders begin to throw their hats into the ring, vying for coveted party tickets.

One of the prominent names surfacing amidst this electoral buzz is that of H Vishwanath, a former Minister and a present MLC, who is unreservedly vocal about his aspiration for a Congress ticket from Mysuru. With a past allegiance to the Congress during the Assembly elections, Vishwanath, who previously served as a Member of Parliament for Mysuru from 2009 to 2014, articulates his intent to seize another opportunity to serve in the Lok Sabha fold.

The political landscape remains dynamic, as another formidable contender, V S Ugrappa, surfaces on the radar. A former Member of Parliament from the Ballari constituency, Ugrappa’s aspiration for a Lok Sabha ticket rekindles his political ambitions.

Notably, Congress secured all the seats in Ballari during the recent Assembly polls, thereby setting the stage for an intriguing political rivalry. Ugrappa, having previously clinched the Ballari Lok Sabha bypoll in 2018 before subsequently losing the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is driven by a determined pursuit of regaining his parliamentary foothold. As the political landscape continues to evolve, Chamarajanagara witnesses Sunil Bose, son of Social Welfare Department Minister H C Mahadevappa, positioning himself as a candidate to watch.

A potential aspirant for the Chamarajanagara Lok Sabha ticket, Bose’s candidacy signals a bid for generational continuity within the constituency’s political representation. The district’s current configuration, with an absence of BJP representation in the Assembly and a solitary seat held by JDS, forms an intriguing backdrop for Bose’s ambitions.

Across the Bagalkot district, Veena Kashappanavar, the wife of MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, emerges as a contender for a Lok Sabha seat. Her previous bid for the constituency in the 2019 elections ended in a loss to BJP’s P C Gaddigoudar, a four-time MP. The ensuing electoral climate suggests that Veena Kashappanavar’s endeavours are underpinned by a resilient commitment to securing a parliamentary presence for Bagalkot.

Shifting the focus to Bengaluru Central, the spotlight falls upon H M Revanna, a former Minister who’s reportedly harbouring aspirations of securing a Congress ticket for the Lok Sabha elections from this pivotal constituency. The current representation by BJP’s P C Mohan adds an additional layer of competition to the fray. Revanna, who was denied a ticket during the Assembly polls, is now ardently asserting his claim to represent Bengaluru Central in the Lok Sabha.

A comprehensive view of the political spectrum reveals the nuanced interplay of ambition, legacy, and the ever-shifting dynamics of public sentiment. As various leaders vie for a place in the electoral fray, the Karnataka Congress’ preparatory journey sets the stage for a spirited and transformative battle in the impending Lok Sabha elections.