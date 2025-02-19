Live
- First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham
- KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
- Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj
- Bengaluru Man Wins ₹65,000 Compensation Over Delayed Movie Start Due to Ads
- ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's Film Crosses ₹165 Crore in Five Days
- Realme P3 Pro 5G: A Gamer's Dream with Advanced Features
- Kevin Spacey lashes out at Guy Pearce over his claims of being ‘targeted’ on ‘L.A. Confidential’ set
- Bengaluru to Face Power Outages on February 19 Due to Urgent Repairs
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
Just In
Bengaluru Man Wins ₹65,000 Compensation Over Delayed Movie Start Due to Ads
A Bengaluru man has been awarded ₹65,000 in compensatory damages after suing PVR Cinemas, INOX, and BookMyShow for causing a 25-minute delay before his movie screening.
A 30-year-old man from Bengaluru has been awarded ₹65,000 in compensatory damages after suing PVR Cinemas, INOX, and BookMyShow for wasting 25 minutes of his time with lengthy advertisements before a movie screening.
In his complaint, Abhishek MR stated that he booked tickets for the 4:05 pm show of 'Sam Bahadur' in 2023, expecting the film to end by 6:30 pm to return to work. However, the movie began at 4:30 pm after advertisements, causing a 25-minute delay.
The consumer court ruled that PVR Cinemas and INOX had engaged in unfair trade practices by misleading customers with incorrect show timings and forcing them to watch ads for commercial gain. The court directed PVR and INOX to compensate Abhishek with ₹20,000 for mental distress and inconvenience, ₹8,000 for filing the complaint, and imposed a ₹1 lakh fine on each company.
The court emphasized that "time is money" and criticized the practice of showing lengthy advertisements before movies, stating that it is "very hard for busy people with tight schedules to watch unnecessary advertisements."
BookMyShow was not held liable, as it has no control over movie show timings.
This case highlights the importance of respecting consumers' time and ensuring transparency in show timings.