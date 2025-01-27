Live
Bengaluru Metro Phase-3 Projects to Be Completed by 2029, Announces Governor
Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot announces the completion of Bengaluru's Phase-3 Metro projects by 2029, including Corridor-1 and Corridor-2, which will enhance connectivity across the city. Phase-2 projects are also underway, contributing to Bengaluru's infrastructure growth.
Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, in his Republic Day speech, focused on major developments for Bengaluru's Metro.
He announced that Phase-3 Metro projects, including Corridor-1 (32.15 km) from Kempapura to JP Nagar and Corridor-2 (12.50 km) from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, are set to be completed by December 2029.
The Phase-2 projects, including Phase-2A (19.75 km) from Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapura and Phase-2B (38.44 km) to Kempegowda International Airport, are currently under progress with an estimated cost of ₹14,788 crore.
The completion of these Metro phases will significantly improve connectivity in the city and is a key part of Bengaluru’s infrastructure growth.
