Bengaluru: Complete filling of 24 lakes in Bagepalli by March 31 says Minister N S Boseraju

Bengaluru : Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju instructed the officials to complete the work of filling 24 lakes of Bagepalli under the Eta Irrigation Project to fill treated wastewater related to lakes in Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural District by March 31.

Former Chief Ministers Veerappa Moily and Hoskote MLA Sharath Bachegowda participated in the meeting chaired by Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju on Monday at Vikas Soudha in Bengaluru. A detailed discussion was held in the meeting about the Eta Irrigation Project to fill the lakes of Hoskote Taluk of Bengaluru Rural District with treated wastewater. After receiving information from the concerned officials, the minister briefed the representatives about the progress of the works.

Former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily said that the Bengaluru rural area has benefited a lot due to the irrigation scheme of filling treated wastewater into lakes. Groundwater is increasing and farmers are taking advantage of it. 24 lakes of Bagepalli and 43 lakes of Hoskote part need to be expedited. This work should have been completed already. But he expressed concern that the works were not picking up speed due to some reasons.

The works undertaken to fill the 24 lakes of Bagepalli with water should be expedited. The authorities should ensure that the contractor completes the work within the time limit. The works should be inaugurated by March 21, 2024. Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister gave a deadline to the officials to make preparations in this regard.

It is the responsibility of the respective local bodies to ensure that polluted water does not enter the lakes. However, our department officials also need to pay attention to this. The Minister instructed the officials to check the treated wastewater and ensure that the contaminated water does not enter the lake.

The irrigation work of filling treated wastewater to 43 lakes of Hoskote taluk is going on in two phases. Work of Madehalli and Kadu Beesanahalli section should be completed by September 15 and trial run should start. Also, the Minister instructed the officials to complete the works within the scope of KR Puram by October 30.

Concerned officials including Hoskote MLA Sarath Bachegowda, Minor Irrigation Department Principal Secretary Yatish Chandra were present in the meeting.