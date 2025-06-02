Live
- Almatti Dam height row: Maha CM's objection shocking, says Dy CM; urges K'taka MPs, Union Ministers to unite
- Tesla has to manufacture in India, PM Modi and Elon will work it out soon: Errol Musk
- Babulal Marandi accuses CM Hemant Soren, officials of conspiring to frame him in false cases
- Delhi bar council condemns arrest of Sharmistha Panoli, demands her immediate release
- BJP chief Nadda participates in Tiranga Yatra in Himachal
- If Pakistan causes trouble, something needs to be done: Errol Musk
- RSS Leader Booked for ‘Inflammatory Speech’ as BJP Alleges Crackdown on Hindu Voices in Coastal Karnataka
- Bengaluru Rent Shocker: Rs. 2.7 Lakh for a 3BHK? Reddit Post Sparks Debate
- ALLEN Career Institute Bengaluru Achieves Historic Milestone in JEE
- Two killed, 24 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Morena
Bengaluru Rent Shocker: Rs. 2.7 Lakh for a 3BHK? Reddit Post Sparks Debate
A Reddit post by a man stunned by a 3BHK house rent of ₹2.7 lakh in Haralur, Bengaluru has gone viral.
Many people from the Telugu states move to Bengaluru for IT jobs. While the salaries are good, house rents are becoming a big concern.
Recently, a man shared his experience on Reddit. He was shocked after seeing a 3BHK house in Haralur, Bengaluru.
The rent was Rs. 2.7 lakh per month.
The owner also asked for a security deposit of Rs. 15 lakh!
The man saw this on the No Broker website and wondered if he was misunderstanding the price.
He asked: “Are rents really this high in Bengaluru?”
Many Reddit users replied:
Some said, “Maybe the owner added an extra zero by mistake.”
One user joked, “You’d need a loan just to pay that rent!”
Another person said, “I live in that same society. If I share this, everyone will laugh.”
Some people believe the post is fake or the price is wrong.
But others agree that Bengaluru rents are going beyond what normal people can afford.
Now, many feel it's better to buy a house and pay EMI rather than rent at such high prices.x