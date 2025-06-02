Bengaluru Rent Shocker: Rs. 2.7 Lakh for a 3BHK? Reddit Post Sparks Debate

Many people from the Telugu states move to Bengaluru for IT jobs. While the salaries are good, house rents are becoming a big concern.

Recently, a man shared his experience on Reddit. He was shocked after seeing a 3BHK house in Haralur, Bengaluru.

The rent was Rs. 2.7 lakh per month.

The owner also asked for a security deposit of Rs. 15 lakh!

The man saw this on the No Broker website and wondered if he was misunderstanding the price.

He asked: “Are rents really this high in Bengaluru?”

Many Reddit users replied:

Some said, “Maybe the owner added an extra zero by mistake.”

One user joked, “You’d need a loan just to pay that rent!”

Another person said, “I live in that same society. If I share this, everyone will laugh.”

Some people believe the post is fake or the price is wrong.

But others agree that Bengaluru rents are going beyond what normal people can afford.

Now, many feel it's better to buy a house and pay EMI rather than rent at such high prices.x