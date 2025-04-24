  • Menu
Bengaluru Road Rage Case: BPO Worker and Air Force Officer Blame Each Other

A road fight in Bengaluru between a BPO worker and an Air Force officer has become a big issue.

Vikas Kumar, who works at a BPO, said the fight started when a car slightly hit his bike. He stopped the car to talk, but the man in the car, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, got out and pushed Vikas’s bike. Vikas says he fell down and was then attacked.

Vikas says the officer hit him, bit him, broke his phone, took his bike key, and even tried to choke him. At first, Vikas was the one arrested, but later he got bail. Now, he says the complaint against him is false and is based on a misunderstanding about language.

After getting bail, Vikas went to the police and filed his own complaint. The police then filed a new case against the Air Force officer. The officer is now facing serious charges, like trying to kill someone and causing public trouble.

This fight has upset many people in Karnataka. Some groups protested, saying the officer said bad things about the Kannada language. Even the Chief Minister of Karnataka spoke about it. He said people in the state love their language but also welcome people from other places.

The Indian Air Force is now checking the matter on its own, and the state government says it will make sure the truth comes out and justice is done.

