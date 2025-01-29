  • Menu
Bengaluru: Teacher Accused of Hurting 10-Year-Old Boy, Investigation Underway

A teacher in Bengaluru is accused of hurting a 10-year-old boy who was studying at a school there.

The police in Thane, Maharashtra, have started an investigation after a teacher at a school in Bengaluru is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy. The boy’s parents live in Thane, so they went to the police for help.

The boy studied at the school in Bengaluru from August 2024 to January 2025. The teacher, who is 22 years old, is said to have called the boy to a room and allegedly sexually assaulted him many times. He also threatened to hurt the boy’s family if he told anyone. The boy later told his parents what happened.

The police are now investigating the case, and the teacher has been charged with serious crimes.

