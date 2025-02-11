Live
- Pirated Thandel Version Streamed on APSRTC Bus, Producer Calls for Strict Action
- Forty-Five years of Subhash Ghai’s iconic film ‘Karz’ to be celebrated at Red Lorry Film Festival
- South Korea in close talks with local industries for response to US steel tariffs
- Cyber Fraud and Digital Threats: Why Cyber Insurance is Essential in India’s Growing Digital Landscape
- Tripura Police seize drugs worth Rs 30 crore, three peddlers arrested
- 8 Telugu pilgrims killed in accident at Jabalpur while returning from Kumbh Mela
- Huge quantity of explosives recovered from truck in Bengal's Birbhum
- Move by Kerala CPI-M to greenlight private universities hailed
- MRPS President Manda Krishna Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, seventh case this year
Just In
Bengaluru Traffic: German Pilots Miss Aero India Inauguration Event
Fifteen German pilots visiting Bengaluru for Aero India 2025 got stuck in traffic and missed the inauguration and aircraft performances.
Fifteen German pilots visiting Bengaluru for the first time got stuck in traffic on their way to the Aero India event on Monday. They were in a cab from their hotel in north Bengaluru and were delayed for nearly two hours, missing the inauguration and the aircraft performances.
The pilots didn’t use the special lanes set up by the traffic police for foreign delegates, which caused their delay. The team had been staying 17 km away from the event venue and left their hotel at 8 am, but they only reached after 11 am when the ceremony was already over.
One of the pilots said, “The traffic was smooth until we got close to the venue, then we were stuck for almost an hour and a half.” Despite missing the event, the pilots weren’t upset and looked forward to meeting people and promoting their aircraft.
The traffic police had created special lanes to help delegates, which worked well this year. The officer in charge said the traffic congestion was much less compared to last year, and it only took about an hour to get through.
At the end of the event, many people gathered at Hunsamaranahalli tank bund to watch the show, causing some traffic issues, but everything eventually got back to normal.