Bengaluru Traffic: German Pilots Miss Aero India Inauguration Event

Fifteen German pilots visiting Bengaluru for the first time got stuck in traffic on their way to the Aero India event on Monday. They were in a cab from their hotel in north Bengaluru and were delayed for nearly two hours, missing the inauguration and the aircraft performances.

The pilots didn’t use the special lanes set up by the traffic police for foreign delegates, which caused their delay. The team had been staying 17 km away from the event venue and left their hotel at 8 am, but they only reached after 11 am when the ceremony was already over.

One of the pilots said, “The traffic was smooth until we got close to the venue, then we were stuck for almost an hour and a half.” Despite missing the event, the pilots weren’t upset and looked forward to meeting people and promoting their aircraft.

The traffic police had created special lanes to help delegates, which worked well this year. The officer in charge said the traffic congestion was much less compared to last year, and it only took about an hour to get through.

At the end of the event, many people gathered at Hunsamaranahalli tank bund to watch the show, causing some traffic issues, but everything eventually got back to normal.