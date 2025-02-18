  • Menu
Bengaluru: Two College Students Die in Car Crash Near Ragihalli Forest

Two college students from Kerala died in a car accident near Ragihalli forest in Bengaluru. The driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

Two college students died and two others were injured in a car crash near Ragihalli forest on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The incident happened around 11:30 pm on Monday when the driver lost control of the car and hit a tree. Shahuk and Arshu, both 23 and from Kollam, Kerala, died at the scene. The injured passengers are receiving treatment in a hospital.

Police have filed a case for rash driving and are investigating if alcohol was involved in the accident.

