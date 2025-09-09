Live
Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Adds New Trains from September 2025 | Reduced Wait Times
Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro will run more trains starting September 10, 2025, cutting wait times from 25 to around 18-20 minutes. New trains to boost daily service for 80,000+ commuters.
Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro will operate more trains soon. A new train will start running on September 10. This means people will wait less time for trains.
Right now, there are 3 trains and people wait about 25 minutes. With the new train, wait time will be around 18 to 20 minutes. The Yellow Line goes from RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra and passes through Electronics City.
More trains will come later. A fifth train will come by September 19, and a sixth train by October. Many people use this metro every day—about 80,000.
Also, two train parts are coming from China to help make more trains faster. Some parts are made in India as part of the ‘Make in India’ plan.