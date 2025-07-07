Live
Bengaluru Youth Kidnapped and Assaulted Over Offensive Message; 8 Arrested
Highlights
A college student in Bengaluru was kidnapped, stripped, and assaulted by eight people after sending an obscene message.
A criminal incident involving kidnapping and assault took place on June 30, near Bengaluru. A college student named Kushal was kidnapped and brutally beaten by a group of people. The incident took place in Soladevanahalli, Nelamangala taluk.
As per available information, Kushal had sent an offensive message to a girl. She informed about the message to her friends.
The friends group took Kushal by car to a remote location. They then stripped and assaulted him. They threatened to kill him in a way similar to a recent murder case. The attack was filmed, and the video went viral.
Police have arrested eight people for kidnapping and robbery.
