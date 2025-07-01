Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium Loses Electricity for This Reason

Bengaluru’s famous cricket stadium, M Chinnaswamy, lost its electricity because it did not follow fire safety rules.

The stadium is run by KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association). Even though many cricket fans come to watch big matches, KSCA did not get the important fire safety paper called the Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate).

The Fire Department told BESCOM (the electricity company) to cut the power to the stadium because KSCA did not fix the fire safety problems.

For now, the stadium is using power from big machines called generators. The power will only come back when KSCA gets the fire safety certificate.

What Happened in Court?

Before this, the Karnataka High Court told BESCOM not to give power to the stadium if fire rules are not followed.

KSCA tried to stop BESCOM from cutting the power, but the court said BESCOM gave power even though KSCA did not follow safety rules.

The judge said the stadium must get a fire safety letter from the government before power can be given. If not, the stadium should stay dark to keep cricket fans safe.

What’s Next?

The court asked the electricity bosses and fire safety officers to explain. The next court meeting is on July 15.

The Fire Department told BESCOM on June 10, 2025, to stop power to the stadium because KSCA did not fix the fire problems from a notice given on May 11, 2023. BESCOM sent a letter to KSCA on June 12 to cut the power.