Bengaluru’s Infrastructure Criticized by Entrepreneur, Compared to Ahmedabad's Progress

Bengaluru’s infrastructure has once again come under criticism from an entrepreneur, who compared it unfavorably to Ahmedabad. The CEO claimed that Ahmedabad is at least a decade ahead, pointing out its well-marked roads, functional traffic signal timers, and bright street lights, which he said reduce driver anxiety and create a more positive atmosphere. In contrast, Bengaluru’s roads are deteriorating, traffic signals are often covered in dust, and many street lights are out, making the city feel gloomy.

The CEO posted on X, saying, "Ahmedabad has wide, clean roads with clear markings and no potholes, while Bengaluru's infrastructure is falling behind. The city is dusty, and many street lights don’t work, affecting people’s mood."

The post got mixed reactions. Some agreed with him, while others highlighted that Bengaluru still leads in job opportunities and innovation. While Ahmedabad’s infrastructure is impressive, Bengaluru remains a global tech and startup hub. The post has over a million views.