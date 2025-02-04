Bengaluru's Second Airport: Karnataka Picks Three Sites Amid Political Push

The Karnataka government has shortlisted three possible sites for Bengaluru's second airport: Bidadi, Harohalli, and Solur. These sites are located between Nelamangala and Kunigal. Bidadi and Harohalli are in Ramanagara district, which is the home district of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Solur, on the other hand, is in Bengaluru Rural district.

Shivakumar is pushing for the airport to be in Ramanagara, while Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara is advocating for Tumakuru. Parameshwara has already identified land near Vasantha Narasapura and Seebi Temple in Tumakuru. The final decision will be based on merit and will be sent to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for approval.

The location of the airport is important because it will influence real estate development, similar to how Kempegowda International Airport boosted North Bengaluru. The state cabinet recently approved the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Satellite Township between Bidadi and Harohalli. Shivakumar has also asked the BBMP to delay plans for a 250-meter Skydeck near the airport site.

Shivakumar has advised landowners in Ramanagara to hold onto their property, predicting it will increase in value due to the airport. Parameshwara believes Tumakuru’s proximity to Bengaluru will help its growth.

The new airport is expected to handle up to 100 million passengers a year and require 4,500 to 5,000 acres of land. The project is moving quickly, especially with the Tamil Nadu government planning an airport in Hosur, which could affect Bengaluru's status as a tech hub. The exclusivity agreement that stops another airport from being built within 150 kilometers of Kempegowda International Airport ends in 2033.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu assured the Rajya Sabha that clearance for the second airport will be given once the site is finalized. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda also supported the idea, emphasizing the airport's importance for Bengaluru's growth.