Bengaluru’s Soaring Costs Are Slowly Eating Into Our Savings: Start-Up Mentor’s Post Sparks Debate

A LinkedIn post by Harish N A, a start-up mentor from Bengaluru, has gone viral. He spoke honestly about how the rising prices in Karnataka are hurting people’s savings.

He wrote, “Bengaluru is becoming increasingly unaffordable. Are you feeling the same pinch?”

What’s Getting More Expensive?

Harish listed many items and services that have seen recent price hikes:

Nandini milk increased by ₹4 on March 7. It now costs ₹47 per litre.

increased by ₹4 on March 7. It now costs ₹47 per litre. The pack size also dropped from 1,050 ml to 1 litre.

On April 1, diesel prices rose by ₹2 per litre. Now it’s ₹91.02.

prices rose by ₹2 per litre. Now it’s ₹91.02. Namma Metro fares increased in February — the maximum fare is now ₹90.

increased in February — the maximum fare is now ₹90. This makes it India’s most expensive metro.

Other essentials like electricity, public transport, garbage tax, and even coffee powder have also become more costly.

Rent Is Going Up Too

A 2BHK flat in areas like Whitefield or Koramangala now costs around ₹40,000 per month.

in areas like Whitefield or Koramangala now costs around ₹40,000 per month. Just last year, the same flat was about ₹25,000.

Traffic Problems

Harish also mentioned heavy traffic.

He said peak-hour travel can take more than two hours.

can take more than two hours. Areas like Hebbal are especially bad.

Salaries Are Not Increasing Enough

While prices are rising fast, salaries are not.

Even IT workers are seeing only small salary hikes.

Freshers from smaller cities are finding it even harder

They struggle with high PG rents, food costs, and transport.

The Middle Class Feels the Pressure

Harish said the middle class is stuck.

They face rising costs but stagnant incomes.

Many are struggling to make ends meet.

But People Still Love Bengaluru

Despite the challenges, Harish says Bengaluru still has its charm. He wrote, “Bengaluru’s pleasant weather remains a saving grace… making it hard to say goodbye.”

How People Reacted

His post received many comments:

One person said, “Bengaluru is becoming like Mumbai. That’s not a good sign.”

Another shared, “We pay ₹11,000 for maintenance and another ₹11,000 for domestic help.”

Others blamed population growth, saying higher demand is driving prices up.

Final Thoughts

Living in Bengaluru is getting more expensive.

From rent and fuel to groceries and public transport — everything costs more.

But salaries aren’t growing at the same pace.

Now, many are asking:

Is it still worth living in Bengaluru?