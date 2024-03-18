BSY Controversy Investigation

BSY legal inquiry update

The investigation against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been initiated by the CID. After a 17-year-old girl's mother filed a complaint alleging that Mr. Yediyurappa molested her daughter when she visited his house for assistance, the Sadashivanagar Police filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 on March 14, and the State government transferred the case to the CID.

Medical test and victim’s statement

Officials from the CID had the victim admitted to a private Bengaluru hospital over the weekend. The hospital conducted medical exams to look for signs of sexual abuse and to establish the victim's age (she is supposedly 17 years old).

It is imperative that the victim testify before a magistrate as the investigation moves forward. Because the complainant is the girl's mother, the victim has not yet spoken to the authorities regarding the matter. A senior official stated that the victim will be required to testify before a magistrate in accordance with the standard procedure outlined in Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

BSY legal challenges

Numerous campaigners have spoken out against a vicious online effort that has cast doubt on the case's complainant. People have been posting photos of the victim and the complainant, which is against the law. In most high-profile cases, according to Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane activist Vimala K.S., the victim is often the target of questions and a smear campaign.

"According to reports, the Home Minister himself stated that the complainant was mentally unstable in this case. This is condemnable," she quipped and added that the investigation into the matter must proceed without any further delay.