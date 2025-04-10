BWSSB Introduces EMI Option for Apartments to Get Cauvery Water Connection

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is introducing an initiative to bring apartments, associations, and housing societies under the Cauvery water connection network. To assist those unable to pay the full amount upfront, BWSSB will offer the option of equated monthly instalments (EMI).

BWSSB Chief Ram Prasath Manohar explained that the project, directed by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, aims to provide clean, BIS-certified drinking water to all Bengaluru residents. The project is set to be launched by Shivakumar after April 15.

Apartment associations and property owners will be able to apply for the water connection by paying the fee in 12 equal instalments. The first instalment, which includes 20% of the total fee (covering pro-rata charges, meter charges, inspection charges, and line costs if applicable), is due upfront. The remaining 80% can be paid in instalments over the following 12 months.