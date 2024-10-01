Candlelight concerts sets the stage with Bengaluru debut

Bengaluru : Candlelight Concerts, the global sensation known for its enchanting blend of live music and candlelit ambiance, has successfully made its South Indian debut in Bengaluru. The inaugural event, a tribute to Coldplay, took place on September 29 at the prestigious Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, marking a significant milestone in the concert series’ expansion across India.

The Bengaluru launch was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, resulting in a sold-out show that captivated the city’s music lovers. This triumphant entry into South India follows the concert series’ previous successes in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Jaipur, solidifying its position as a must-see cultural phenomenon.

Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager of Live Your City India, expressed her excitement about the launch: “We are thrilled by the incredible reception Candlelight Concerts has received in Bengaluru. This successful debut in South India is just the beginning of our journey to bring immersive musical experiences to audiences across the region. We have an exciting line-up planned that will showcase and celebrate both local and international musical treasures.”

