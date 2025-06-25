Live
- FICCI to Organise Interactive Session and B2B Meetings in Hyderabad on Expanding Business Globally through UAE
- India Witnesses Surge in Wealth Growth, Outpaces APAC; Eyes 55% Rise in Millionaires by 2029: BCG Report
- ManageEngine Launches MSP Central: A Platform Built for Strengthening Modern MSP Infrastructure
- Hyundai Motor India Limited announces Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp
- 21-month Emergency unleashed era of anarchism in India: Tripura CM Manik Saha
- Swiggy Food on Train Emerges as the Go-To Travel Companion for Students This Summer
- IT Services Titan Phaneesh Murthy Bets on a New Horse, Joins AI Challenger Covasant to Build the AI-Services Future
- Hindalco to acquire US-based AluChem Companies, Inc. for $125mn, expands global play in high-tech alumina
- QualiZeal Distributes Back to Classroom Kits to Underserved Students in Hyderabad, Reinforces CSR Commitment
- Sri Lanka Convention Bureau to Host MICE Roadshows in Hyderabad and Bangalore
DK Shivakumar Inspects Hebbal Flyover Construction to Ease Bengaluru Traffic
Highlights
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar reviews progress of Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru, aiming to reduce traffic congestion. He discusses project details with officials and shares updates on X.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the Hebbal flyover construction site in Bengaluru.
He reviewed the progress of this important project aimed at reducing traffic jams in the city. During his visit, he spoke with officials about the details and updates of the work.
Shivakumar shared a video of the inspection on his X account, showing the ongoing efforts to improve urban connectivity and make travel faster and smoother in Bengaluru.
As Bengaluru grows, so does our commitment to keep it moving. Reviewed the ongoing #Hebbal flyover construction today - a crucial step in our mission to decongest key traffic bottlenecks.We’re not just building roads, we’re redefining urban connectivity for a smoother,… pic.twitter.com/DPUbQXqhR3— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 25, 2025
Next Story