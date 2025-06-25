  • Menu
DK Shivakumar Inspects Hebbal Flyover Construction to Ease Bengaluru Traffic

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar reviews progress of Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru, aiming to reduce traffic congestion. He discusses project details with officials and shares updates on X.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the Hebbal flyover construction site in Bengaluru.

He reviewed the progress of this important project aimed at reducing traffic jams in the city. During his visit, he spoke with officials about the details and updates of the work.

Shivakumar shared a video of the inspection on his X account, showing the ongoing efforts to improve urban connectivity and make travel faster and smoother in Bengaluru.

