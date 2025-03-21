Live
DK Shivakumar Proposes Pubs to Remain Open Until 1 AM in Bengaluru
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar suggests extending standalone pub hours in Bengaluru to 1am, calling the current 11:30pm deadline a form of "harassment." He emphasizes the need for a thriving nightlife to support professionals and tourism.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday suggested that standalone pubs in Bengaluru should be allowed to stay open until 1am, calling the current 11:30 pm deadline a form of "harassment" by law enforcement agencies.
During a legislative council debate, Shivakumar emphasized the importance of vibrant nightlife, pointing out that techies and IT-BT professionals work late and need places to unwind.
Shivakumar, in response to the issue, stated that he, along with Home Minister G Parameshwara and Excise Minister RB Timmapur, would review the current restrictions on standalone pubs. He added that the excise minister would explain the rules, but he agreed that the current enforcement felt more like harassment.
This isn't the first time Shivakumar has called for extended nightlife in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, believing it would boost tourism and attract global businesses. In response to BJP MLC Gopinath Reddy’s question, Timmapur explained that bars with CL-9 licenses can stay open until 1am, while standalone pubs must close by 11:30pm. He also warned that pubs serving hard liquor illegally would face action.